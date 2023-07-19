LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a home for sale in Louisville that would be perfect for the next Michael Phelps.
The house — listed for $495,000 in the Clifton neighborhood — has its own natatorium with a full sauna, steam room, shower area, whirlpool tub and a loft.
And if that's not enough to close the deal, there's a library and wildflower garden.
"In this hidden urban gem is a state-of-the-art 25 yard, two-lane, heated pool, a full sauna, full steam room, shower area, full bath with large whirlpool tub, and a loft area - a wall of windows looks onto the fully fenced back yard," the Zillow listing says. "Geothermal heat and cool keep the facility bills at a minimum."
The home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a modern kitchen and a basement that has access to the natatorium.
🚨🚨Every home needs two things and that’s a state of the art 25 yard 2 lane heated natatorium and a library and guess what? This $495,000 Louisville, KY home has both!!!🏊♀️🏊📚 pic.twitter.com/XwiPB5fTP5— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) July 19, 2023
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.