IMAGES | Pablo Picasso exhibit installed at KMAC Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of works by one of the world's most famous artists are about to go on display in downtown Louisville.
Pieces by Pablo Picasso were being put into place Tuesday at the KMAC museum.
The exhibition is called "Picasso: from Antibes to Louisville." This will be the first time the display has ever been seen outside of Europe. It includes 50 pieces created by Picasso between 1931 and 1956.
"We have paintings, sketches, drawings, lithographs and ceramics," KMAC Museum Executive Director Aldy Milliken said. "It really shows a breadth of his work that he created in the Antibes or in the Mediterranean coastal cities of that area."
"Picasso: from Antibes to Louisville" will open this Saturday, Dec. 14, and run through March 22 at the KMAC Museum on West Main Street.
