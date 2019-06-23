LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may have been a rainy week, but this is a shower you can't help but love.
The Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mount Washington held their annual baby shower on Sunday.
Because of the amount of babies, the event had to be held outside and in the center's education building to make room for everybody.
Many of the babies, like the skunks, raccoons, bats and fox are not usually on display to the public, so it was a rare chance for visitors to get an up-close, educational look.
"Some animals stay with us, seven or eight months where they are old enough and have the survival instincts to survive. So it's a long process, it's a costly process but it is definitely worth it," Executive Director Brigette Brouillard said.
The cost of admission to the shower Sunday and money raised during a silent auction will go towards the care of the baby animals.
Related stories:
- Wildlife Babies get help from Second Chances Wildlife and you
- Second Chances Wildlife Center opens doors for annual Wildlife Baby Shower
- Wildlife rehabilitation center holds grand opening and wildlife baby shower
- Baby squirrels, skunks and other animals have new home for rehab
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.