LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may have been cold outside, but thousands of people bundled up to Light Up Louisville on Friday night.
The event was held at Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall for the 41st year. The cold weather couldn't keep fans away from this year's event, which returned downtown after being altered last year amid the coronavirus pandemic — only including lights and a traveling Santa.
It's the official start to the holiday season in Louisville, and some COVID-19 precautions were still in place this year. Kids weren't able to take photos with Santa, but he still made a grand entrance to help light the 45-foot Christmas tree that sits in Jefferson Square Park.
The "Lots of Lights" parade returned this year with more than 70 units, as well as food and craft vendors, a photo booth and different activities for kids. The evening was capped off with a fireworks show and live music.
From children to adults, there was plenty for everyone to see and enjoy.
"I think it was amazing," Paris Smith told WDRB. "I saw Santa, I saw Darth Vader."
Jefferson Square Park and Metro Hall were transformed into a holiday wonderland, which many attendees said was worth waiting in the cold weather for.
1 of 21
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
IMAGES | Thousands bundle up for return of Light Up Louisville
1 of 21
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
Light Up Louisville 2021
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
For Michael and Alisa Smith and their children, Light Up Louisville is a family tradition.
"It was worth it. It was worth it for the kids and to see Santa," Michael Smith said.
The annual event always includes the bright holiday lights, fireworks, the city's giant Christmas tree and an appearance by Santa himself.
"They were so amazed with all the fireworks and the lights, it was just a beautiful experience," Alisa Smith said.
After more than a year of pandemic lockdowns, many attendees seemed to enjoy being able to attend the annual event in person.
But the event at Jefferson Square Park — which was the epicenter of racial justice protests in Louisville during the summer of 2020 following the death of Breonna Taylor — was also met with some protest.
As Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer took the stage ahead of the tree lighting, a group of protesters chanted Taylor's name, "Black Lives Matter" and "Fire the Mayor."
Louisville Metro Police were on hand, but it's unclear if any arrests were made.