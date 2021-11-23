LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Light Up Louisville kicks off the Holiday season.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser helped set some lights and change the street sign to get ready for the big event.
Louisville's largest and most beloved holiday event, the 41st Light Up Louisville, returns on Friday, November 26th.
The in-person event happens outside of Metro Hall at Jefferson and Sixth streets.
It is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving with festivities beginning at 4 p.m.
Children and families are invited to visit the AT&T Santa’s Workshop on Sixth Street with a one-way loop to pick up holiday crafts and cookies to decorate at home.
Plus, your family can write letters to Santa and veterans through the Honor Flight program.
There will be a Toys for Tots drop off box for families to bring a toy for a boy or girl.
Visitors can also get a free holiday green screen picture in the AT&T Santa’s Workshop.
The one-way loop is part of the event’s COVID-19 precautions.
A Holiday Market will be open from 4 – 10 p.m. at 6th and Jefferson streets, offering treats, holiday crafts and decorations for purchase.
Also starting at 4 p.m., the Light Up Louisville stage on the west lawn of Metro Hall will feature live entertainment.
Scheduled performers include DJ Jay Campbell, Louisville Classic Melodies, Motown Christmas, Steven Gould, Asly Toro, Made New Acapella, and Eight Inch Elvis.
The Lots of Lights Parade starts at 6:45 p.m. at Fourth and Liberty streets proceeds down Jefferson St., led by Frosty the Snowman as grand marshal.
Around 8 p.m., Santa Claus will arrive and make his way to the entertainment stage to help “Light Up Louisville” by turning on tens of thousands of lights, including the city Christmas tree in Jefferson Square Park.
The city Christmas tree, a 45-foot Norway Spruce, was donated by the family of Jane and Chris Lindsay.
A Zambelli fireworks show will follow.
Get into the Holiday spirit with Light Up Louisville.
