LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Think you're ready for Santa? Get in line! The U of L Hospital's NICU babies are too!
On Tuesday afternoon, the hospital released images of several NICU babies dressed in their holiday best. From Santa suits to Christmas sweatshirts, these little ones know how to dress for the big day.
The outfits -- many of which are hand-made -- were donated. One of the nurses, Melanie Keefe, takes images of the dressed-up babies every year.
"Some of these babies will spend their first Christmas in the NICU," said Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for the hospital, in a statement. "A NICU stay is never easy, but during a holiday and a pandemic, it can be even more difficult on the families. This is a sweet way to spread a little joy. Each family gets a keepsake photo of their adorable little present."
