LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of leading police on a 200-mile chase through Kentucky late Monday, with his 4-month-old baby in the car, turned himself in.
Christopher Lambirth Jr. is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment, abandonment of a minor and fleeing police.
Officer Adam Collins with Raceland Police in Greenup County said the incident started around 10 p.m. Monday when a 911 caller accused Lambirth of hitting his girlfriend in Wurtland, Kentucky, which is near the West Virginia border.
Police said when officers arrived, Lambirth had already stolen his girlfriend's car with their baby inside. Police said he then led officers on a chase starting on KY 627 before he got on Interstate 64 heading toward Louisville. Lambirth reached speeds as high as 130 miles an hour during the chase. Police said he was on a video chat with his girlfriend during the chase.
Police said the chase ended at his mother's house at 12th's and Hill streets. Lambirth abandoned the car with the baby still inside and took off on foot.
Lambirth turned himself in to Louisville Metro Police and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Investigators said Lambirth has outstanding warrants in several counties, including Greenup, Morgan, Shelby and Jefferson.
