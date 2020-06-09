LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will receive $30.3 million in emergency funding through the federal CARES Act.
The grant is part of Congress's $30 billion dollar education bailout that aims to help school districts address issues caused by the pandemic. The Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously approved the receipt of funding at its meeting on Tuesday night.
Over the next two weeks, JCPS will work on a plan to figure out where that money is needed and how it could be spent, a district spokesperson said. The district is reviewing the financial impacts of its online learning. After the state ordered schools to close, the district sent 25,000 Chromebooks to students in need.
Educators have expressed concerns about the pandemic's impact on the achievement gap, especially in homes without computers or Wi-Fi. Superintendent Marty Pollio has said additional funding could shrink the digital divide and help students who've fallen behind.
The Council of the Great City Schools, an organization that pushed for the bailout, said grants can also help add summer schooling, expand school days after reopening, and retain teacher staffing.
The amount of grant money is based on school districts' federal Title I dollars, which help support schools with more low-income students.
According to financial documents, JCPS can use the federal aid through September 2022.
