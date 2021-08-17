LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a push for more racial equity across the district, Jefferson County Public Schools shared its plans to improve the achievement gap over the next few years.
During a board meeting on Tuesday, the board heard more than 20 new goals for its equity policy aimed to improve academics for students of color.
"We're not interested in accusing anyone of being inherently racist or hateful. We are (a) community, not enemies. We are only interested in teaching the truth to all children," JCPS teacher Tyra Walker said.
Among the goals is up to 10 courses considering people of color's contributions and perspectives, which would be added by 2024.
Another goal considered is staffing more teachers of color to at least 22% and increasing the sense of belonging among middle schoolers to 90%, also by 2024.
Most of the speakers at Tuesday's meeting — over 20 — spoke in favor of the policy and expanding students' curriculum, but a few people spoke out against it.
"Stop putting another worldview onto the kids, let the parents have control for once," parent Matt Singleton said.
The JCPS Racial Equity Policy has been in effect for almost three years. The board passed it in December of 2018 in an effort to improve the achievement gap.
Only recently has it become a hot topic at school board meetings because of the national debate over critical race theory, which JCPS says is not taught inside its schools.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.