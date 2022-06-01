LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The inaugural Bourbon & Barbeque Louisville will be held at Waterfront Park in late 2022, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Wednesday.
The event will pair Kentucky distillers with local barbeque pitmasters for a culinary experience this fall.
“There’s no question that Louisville continues to build on its reputation as a world-class hospitality city," Fischer said in a news release. "We’ve been building our Bourbonism brand for a number of years, and today the city is home to 10 distillery experiences, and the Urban Bourbon Experience, a citywide trail that’s filled with award-winning micro-distilleries, exhibits and craft cocktail destinations."
There will be offerings from American barbeque, Korean BBQ and Tandoori, among others.
A musical program is also being worked on for the event.
Bourbon & Barbeque Louisville will be at Waterfront Park, the Swing Garden and The Big Four Lawn from Nov. 10-12.
Tickets go on sale later this summer and range from $175-$250. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.