LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inauguration celebration will be held for Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb seven months after being sworn in for his second term.
He was legally sworn in on Jan. 11, 2021, but the inauguration was postponed because of the pandemic. Now the celebrations are scheduled for next month.
A concert featuring country musicians Big and Rich is slated for Aug. 19 at White River State Park.
A black-tie inaugural gala will happen on Aug. 21 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.
The cost of the events are covered by private donations and ticket sales.
"These events aren't just to celebrate our governor and Lt. governor," said Eric Hupfer, Holcomb's campaign manager, in a statement. "This is a way for us to bring together the entire Holcomb-Crouch team that worked so hard to make the governor's historic reelection happen and to celebrate all Hoosiers for their sacrifice and resilience during the global pandemic. These events will be a great opportunity to remember our shared victories and reaffirm our commitment to helping Governor Holcomb continue building One Indiana for All."
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.