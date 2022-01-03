LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a major substitute teacher shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools, and bonuses start Tuesday to help with staffing.
As students return to classes from the winter break, certified substitute teachers can receive a $500 or $1,000 bonus, depending on the school. The $1,000 critical needs stipend is for every 20 consecutive days spent working in critical needs schools.
A list obtained by WDRB News shows the participating schools include Jeffersontown High School, Noe and Meyzeek middle schools, and more.
The Jefferson County Teachers Association, the union that represents teachers, said teacher vacancies and COVID-19 quarantines are leading to the worker shortage. The union hopes the bonuses will help.
"Having teachers cover other classes or combine classes is not sustainable. I hope it makes the difference," JCTA Vice President Tammy Berlin said. "They offered some special incentives to entice retirees back in. That was only marginally successful, because our retirees value their time, and they value their health and don't want to put themselves at risk."
The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the stipends through the end of the school year.
JCPS hasn't released just how many subs are needed this week and the district said it's still gathering just how many teachers are calling in now to say they won't be at work Tuesday. Some of the teachers were still getting tested Monday.
"We've got a lot of teachers who are just stressed to the point that that they need to take a day off to deal with their own personal health issues that are resulting from all this," Berlin said.
JCPS Communications Manager Mark Herbert said the shortage is real and impacting school districts across the country.
"JCPS is no different," he said. "That’s why we are using every tool available to recruit and retain qualified adults to keep students learning in our classrooms."
