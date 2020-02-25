LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is joining dozens of states launching an investigation into electronic cigarette maker Juul.
A 39-state coalition is investigating Juul's marketing and sales practices, including the targeting of kids. The investigation will also look into claims regarding nicotine content and statements regarding the risks, safety and effectiveness of smoking the devices.
Indiana's Attorney General Curtis Hill said vaping poses significant health concerns, and young Hoosiers need to be aware of the risks that come with it. Hill's office cites a recent study from the CDC that round 99% of e-cigarettes, including Juul products, sold in the U.S. contained nicotine.
