LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forty-two rural communities, including some in southern Indiana, will receive a combined $10 million to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.
Charlestown, Jeffersonville, Madison, Scottsburg and Jennings counties each will receive $250,000.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs on Thursday announced the federal grant, which is part of Indiana’s allocation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by the federal government in March.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our Hoosier economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis.” Crouch said in a news release. “This funding will help Hoosier small businesses continue to recover and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff.”
The state in April had already announced nearly $11 million to communities to help them mitigate the pandemic’s impact.
