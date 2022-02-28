LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the span of a month, Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Charlestown area.
This will begin Tuesday, March 1, and run through Friday, April 1, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The water main flushing is to improve water quality by removing accumulated and sediment from the distribution system.
According to officials, most customers should only experience an inconvenience for a day or two when the flushing occurs in each neighborhood.
"Water main and fire hydrant flushing is an important part of a regular maintenance program for water distribution systems," Bill Reedy, operations manager for Indiana American Water’s southern and central Indiana operations, said in a news release. "We continue to monitor iron and manganese levels in the Charlestown distribution system and will be flushing on an as-needed basis until additional long-term improvements, including a new $16.3 million water treatment facility, are placed in service this summer."
No interruptions are expected in the water service but customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or discoloration in their water.
Indiana American Water will give all Charlestown residential customers and customers with meters one inch or less a minimum credit of $5 to compensate for water used, once the flushing is completed.
