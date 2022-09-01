LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Amber Alert issued Thursday afternoon for a missing Indianapolis girl was canceled.
On Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 9-year-old Delilah Jennings was last seen Thursday about 9:24 a.m. She was believed to be in extreme danger. Around 3 p.m., she was found safe.
Indianapolis Police Officer William Young said both the child and her non-custodial mother were found in an apartment complex on the city's west side. Charges are pending against the adult, Young said.
"The child is safe," he said. "That's the main thing."
