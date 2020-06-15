FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) – Monday marked the official reopening date for casinos in Indiana, as part of the Hoosier state’s Back on Track Phase 4.
Before guests came through the doors to roll the dice again, the French Lick Casino staff was hard at work preparing for a safe return.
“This place is the heartbeat of French Lick, West Baden, and really much of Orange County,” said Steve Robdinaro, French Lick Resort and Casino marketing manager. “We employ more than 1,200 people full time. Those folks are now gradually coming back to work, and it’s exciting.”
The casino has been silent and empty for at least three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. In that time, staff members have been cleaning and making plans to accommodate new safety guidelines.
“Our first priority has always been an enjoyable guest experience,” said Robdinaro. “Now, we’re also very concerned about guests’ safety. Someone gave the analogy today, if you’re going to come here to gamble with your money, we want to minimize any sort of gamble you’re taking with your health.”
The casino will be operating at just under 50% capacity in order to help with social distancing. Slot machines have been marked off so that people will stay six feet apart. Staff members will also be roaming the floor to sanitize machines once a guest leaves.
There will also be fewer people playing at each table for all table games. And tables will only be open Wednesday through Sunday nights.
At French Lick Casino, guests will have to do a temperature check and answer a few health screening questions before going through security. They will also be required to wear masks, which means smoking is no longer allowed inside. There is a tent outside where smoking is permitted.
The mask requirement also means cocktail waitresses will not be roaming the floor, and food will be contained to two areas of the casino.
“It’s great to get people back in the door,” said Jeff Whereatt, French Lick Casino director of slots. “The guests have been extremely friendly, happy to get back in here. And everyone’s been really good about it so far.”
French Lick Resort is taking reservations starting July 1. West Baden Springs Hotel is already open.
Caesars Southern Indiana also reopened Monday morning, with a line of nearly 100 people waiting to get inside. General manager Brad Seigel said it feels nice to open those doors again.
“It’s been a long three months, but we’re certainly happy to be back open,” Seigel said.
Caesars Southern Indiana is taking precautions similar to those at French Lick. There is more distance between slot machines and fewer seats at table games to promote social distancing. They are also reducing capacity inside the casino and hotel, which is now open as well.
However, a slight difference at Caesars is that smoking is still allowed inside. Masks are required for guests at the table games, and they are “strongly recommended through the entire facility,” said Seigel.
There will also be health screenings and temperature checks for all guests at Caesars.
Leaders with both casinos said they are eager for sports to pick back up in the future so sports betting can resume too.
“We just legalized sports betting here, and then boom. Out we go. That was a whole new source of revenue that the state was counting on that was gone essentially. Casino revenue is incredibly important to Indiana. So to get everything rolling again, it’s got to help everybody. So long as we can do it safely,” said Robdinaro.
