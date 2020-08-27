LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A college student in central Indiana wants to provide wheelchairs for people who need them -- but she needs your bread tags to do it.
All of them.
Danielle Rothchild, a young college student from Purdue University, has launched Carmel, Indiana-based Danielle Cares for Chairs, a non-profit that collects bread tags, recycles them, then uses that money to provide wheelchairs for children and young adults who need them.
"It's always just an amazing feeling to be able to help somebody out," Rothchild says in a video on her site.
"Me -- I've always been, like, 'I'm just one girl from Indianapolis,'" she added. "And apparently I have collected over 3 million bread tags. I like to call myself a bread tag millionaire."
But Rothchild wants more. She's asking for your donations.
To visit her website, CLICK HERE.
To contact her for donations, you can send an e-mail to danielcaresforchairs@gmail.com.
