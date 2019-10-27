LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Indiana's Department of Natural Resources are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River in New Albany on Sunday.
The body was discovered just after 4 p.m. near Silver Creek, a spokesperson with the DNR told WDRB News.
Officials say a cause of death will not be determined until an autospy is completed this week.
No other details, such as the person's age or gender, were immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.