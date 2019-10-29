LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a missing Louisville woman says her daughter was found dead nearly a week after her disappearance.
Shanaira Selden, 25, was last seen nine days ago near Wyandotte Park in Louisville.
Tuesday, Selden's mother, Shameka Sells-Moore, told WDRB News her daughter's body was pulled from the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon in New Albany by Indiana DNR officials, although a coroner has yet to officially identify the remains.
Selden's family spent much of Monday putting up flyers around the city in hopes of finding her. Sells-Moore said she last talked to her daughter on Oct. 20 and hadn't heard from her since. Selden had left most of her belongings, including her cellphone and one of her most prized possessions, her Hijab, behind at her boyfriend's house.
Selden's 4-year-old son was killed in a car accident in 2018, and Sells-Moore was concerned her daughter was in a mental crisis.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
