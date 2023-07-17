LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is less than nine months before a total solar eclipse, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
A total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024. It will be the first since the Great American Eclipse in 2017 and the last until Aug. 2044.
The overall path for the total solar eclipse will go from Mexico, through the U.S. and into Canada. In the U.S., the path will go over starting in Texas, and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Louisville will be at 99.3% totality, when the eclipse occurs between 1:49 p.m. and 3:07 p.m., but there are parts of southern Indiana that will be in 100% totality including Jasper, Paoli, and Seymour.
Almost 60 properties managed by Indiana Department of Natural resources arcing from southwest to northeast are in the path of totality. To see the locations, click here.
April eclipse camping reservations open in October.
For more information on the solar eclipse, click here.
