LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing charges after police said they witnessed him punch a car and throw a milkshake at the vehicle.
In a release, the Columbus Police Department says officers were outside Columbus East High School about 8:15 a.m. Friday morning to help with a class project.
Officers reported seeing the driver of a Corvette braking his vehicle multiple times and causing the vehicle behind him to have to stop to avoid hitting him. When both vehicles stopped on Indiana Avenue, the officers said Jonathan S. Maina, 25, got out of the Corvette, threw a milkshake at the other vehicle and then punched the windshield and damaged the glass.
Maina was quickly arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail after being treated at the scene for injuries to his hand. He's charged with intimidation, criminal mischief and reckless driving.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.