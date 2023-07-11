LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana law now requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching a stopped vehicle with hazard lights.
The state's Move Over Law was amended, and the changes took effect July 1. It previously required drivers to move over or slow down around emergency vehicles.
Now drivers must do the same when approaching any disabled vehicles that have flashing hazard lights on. If a driver can't safely move over, they should reduce speed to at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.
According to Indiana State Police, violating the law could result in a fine and a person's license being suspended up to two years if damage occurs to an emergency vehicle.
