LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is prohibiting non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people and said schools should plan now for broader closures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“While some actions are drastic, now, not later, is the time to act,” Holcomb said in a news release.
Holcomb also said that child care and adult day care facilities should institute social distancing and minimize large gatherings, that nursing facilities and hospitals should restrict and screen visitors and that the Indiana Department of Correction has suspended visitation at all facilities.
The governor also urged people over 60 and those with underlying health issues, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease, to limit their public exposure.
“Whenever possible, friends and family should arrange to provide food and other essential items,” he said.
Holcomb also said that senior centers should consider suspending congregate meal services and arrange for home delivery.
“I fully expect there will be additional actions warranted in the coming days,” Holcomb said.
Twelve Hoosiers have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.
The governor also urged people who are sick or suspect that they are infected to:
- Stay home unless you need to seek medical care.
- Avoid public areas and public transportation.
- Stay away from others as much as possible, especially people who are the most at risk such as older adults with multiple medical problems and those with a weakened immune system
- Don’t shake hands
- Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening such as difficulty breathing and call your doctor or healthcare facility before you seek care.
For more information visit the Indiana State Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.
