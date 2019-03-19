INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 8-month-old baby that disappeared in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for Amiah Robertson. The baby was last seen on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. Police believe she may be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.
Amiah is described as 23 inches tall, 13 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police did not release any further details on the disappearance.
Fox 59 in Indianapolis spoke to the baby's mother, Amber Robertson. She says the last time she saw Amiah was on Friday, when she was with her ex-boyfriend at a Motel 6. He is not the baby's father. Robertson reported the baby missing on Saturday.
"I was scared, worried on where she could be, if she is ok. I'm just hoping she is, and that she is safe. And I'm just…hoping she isn’t with someone that could do any harm to her," Robertson told Fox 59.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.
