LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many southern Indiana roadways are ice-covered and slippery.

A travel warning is in effect for Jackson, Orange, Crawford counties. Several in the area are under a watch status, and the remaining counties are under an advisory. To check your county in Indiana, click here

The ice storm began to impact the area early Thursday morning. WDRB crews checked worsening conditions from French Lick to Seymour as freezing rain continued to fall.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid unnecessary travel so road crews have more room to work on ice and snow removal. It also leaves roads clear for emergency vehicles.

The entire state is getting slammed with winter weather, according to INDOT spokeswoman Natalie Garrett. Falling temperatures paired with the early rain is keeping crews from making much progress on treating roads.

"The main issue with the rain ahead of time is that we were not able to pretreat," she said. "So we weren't necessarily able to get ahead of this storm as we would normally, but we do have crews out. And we hope that the materials we put down will stick on the roads for when the snow and ice pick up later today."

If you have to be on the roads, leave a lot of extra time to reach your destination, and make sure you have plenty of gas in your tank in the event you get stuck on an interstate for a long time.

INDOT has cameras across Indiana to show traffic and road conditions. To access their page, which includes cameras on plows and salt trucks, click here. Click on the snow plow icon in the map legend for additional views.  

For the latest update on roads in southern Indiana, click here

For the latest from KYTC, click here

For the latest conditions and closures from TRIMARC, click here.

Louisville's "snow team" updates its progress on a map of its snow routes. click here. 

To check the latest forecast from our team of WDRB meteorologists, just go to our weather page.

