LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many southern Indiana roadways are ice-covered and slippery.
A travel warning is in effect for Jackson, Orange, Crawford counties. Several in the area are under a watch status, and the remaining counties are under an advisory. To check your county in Indiana, click here.
The ice storm began to impact the area early Thursday morning. WDRB crews checked worsening conditions from French Lick to Seymour as freezing rain continued to fall.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid unnecessary travel so road crews have more room to work on ice and snow removal. It also leaves roads clear for emergency vehicles.
The entire state is getting slammed with winter weather, according to INDOT spokeswoman Natalie Garrett. Falling temperatures paired with the early rain is keeping crews from making much progress on treating roads.
"The main issue with the rain ahead of time is that we were not able to pretreat," she said. "So we weren't necessarily able to get ahead of this storm as we would normally, but we do have crews out. And we hope that the materials we put down will stick on the roads for when the snow and ice pick up later today."
If you have to be on the roads, leave a lot of extra time to reach your destination, and make sure you have plenty of gas in your tank in the event you get stuck on an interstate for a long time.
Ice on power lines in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a tree branch in New Salisbury, Ind. (Facebook viewer)
Pictured: icicles on tree branches in Depauw, Indiana. (WDRB viewer)
Ice on porch railing in Greenville, Indiana. Image courtesy Gayle Hobson. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on porch railing in Greenville, Indiana. Image courtesy Gayle Hobson. Feb. 3, 2022
An icy windshield in Milltown, Ind., on Feb. 3, 2022. (Larry Lowe)
Ice crystals on a bell in Floyds Knobs, Ind. on Feb. 3, 2022. (Tracy Ferguson)
Ice on the hood of a car in Campbellsburg, Ky. on Feb. 3, 2022. (Michael Holthouser)
A semi off the road on Interstate 65 near the 76 mile marker in Bartholomew County, Indiana. Image courtesy Indiana State Police - Versailles. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on a vehicle in Salem, Indiana. Image courtesy Ashlie Engleman. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on porch railing in Salem, Indiana. Image courtesy Rebecca Overshiner Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on branches in Milltown, Indiana. Image courtesy Leisa Curl Line Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on the parking lot doesn't keep the deer from venturing out in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on the headlight of a car in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on branches in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on branches in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on the WDRB vehicle in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on branches in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Image courtesy Craig Peay. Feb. 3, 2022
Ice on the christmas light in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Image courtesy Sara Barnes Lamb Feb. 3, 2022
Snow plows work to clear Highway 50 in Seymour, Indiana. WDRB Photo. Feb. 3, 2022.
Snow plows work to clear Highway 50 in Seymour, Indiana. WDRB Photo. Feb. 3, 2022.
INDOT has cameras across Indiana to show traffic and road conditions. To access their page, which includes cameras on plows and salt trucks, click here. Click on the snow plow icon in the map legend for additional views.
For the latest update on roads in southern Indiana, click here.
Winter is a great time to download the WDRB Weather app for your Apple or Android phone. It allows you to check current conditions, local radar and get the hour-by-hour forecast. To find out how to download, click here.