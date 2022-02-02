LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday in advance of Thursday's forecasted winter storm.
The National Weather Service in Louisville is expecting 2.5 to 3.5 inches of precipitation, from rain to freezing rain to snow, through Thursday night. The ice will caused power outages, tree damage and "difficult to impossible" travel conditions.
"Beginning early tomorrow morning, Kentucky is going to experience what we believe will be a severe weather event that is going to be dangerous to extremely dangerous for most of the residents of the state," Beshear said. "We are looking at an ice storm that may make travel difficult to impossible at some times in various regions of our state, and the amount of potential ice accumulation could potentially result in the loss of power for a large number of Kentuckians.
"So let me start by saying if everything holds to where it is right now, this is the real deal. It is dangerous. People need to be prepared and need to be prepared especially to stay off the roads tomorrow and potentially be ready to deal with this emergency for the next several days."
"Given what we are seeing in the forecast, I have declared a state of emergency today in anticipation of a major winter storm expected to hit Kentucky starting late tonight and all the way through Friday morning, producing significant amounts of rain, sleet, snow and, most significantly to me, ice," Beshear said.
As a result of the impending weather, Beshear ordered that all state offices be closed on Thursday. He also said representatives of the Kentucky Department of Transportation, the National Guard and Kentucky State Police would be pre-positioned near major interstates and thoroughfares to be ready to respond to accidents and stranded drivers.
"This is something that is rarely done, but the predictions about this storm are, again, severe," Beshear said. "And we want to be ready."
Additionally, Beshear said he signed an executive order to protect Kentucky residents from price gouging on household items including gasoline and food.
