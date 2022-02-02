LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will use its ninth day of nontraditional instruction Thursday with winter weather in the forecast.
The district announced the decision Wednesday.
JCPS has used eight of its 10 allotted nontraditional instruction days in recent weeks amid mounting COVID-19 absences among staff.
JCPS will make a decision on Friday's school operations on Thursday.
