LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposal by Indiana lawmakers would appoint all children in foster care with an attorney, FOX59 reported Tuesday.
Senate Bill 180, written by State Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute), passed the Senate family and children services committee Monday. Ford said foster children with attorneys in other states are able to find permanent homes faster.
Joshua Oswald who spent 18 years in Indiana's foster care system and lived in 18 different homes, thinks the proposal could have made a difference for him.
"Growing up in foster care, it can be a little scary and lonely at times," Oswald told FOX59. "Children need a team and a complete team that ensures that their legal rights are protected and a team to ensure they'll be safe and healthy."
In Indiana, Ford estimates the process would cut down foster children finding a home by about two years.
The bill now goes to the appropriations committee so that a funding plan can be approved before it goes to the Senate floor. The earliest the bill could take effect would be July 2023.
