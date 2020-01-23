LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Some Indiana lawmakers are pushing to decriminalize simple marijuana possession in the state.
Democrats in the state Senate said Indianan is "well behind the times" when it comes to marijuana laws.
Senate Bill 114 would reduce the penalty for the possession of less than 1 ounce of pot to an infraction for the first offense.
A second proposal, Senate Bill 86, would allow the possession of less than 2 ounces, as long as the person has an authorized prescription for medical marijuana, according to Fox59 in Indianapolis.
There were more than 22,000 arrests annually in 2018 and 2019 for possession of small amounts of marijuana, lawmakers said Thursday.
The proposals would still make it illegal to grow, distribute and sell marijuana in Indiana.
