LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers are weighing whether to to lower the legal age to serve alcohol from 19 to 18.
The law would apply only to hotels and restaurants —not to bars — and the establishments still would need someone over 21 to supervise.
State lawmakers hope the action will alleviate a staffing shortage. The state's unemployment rate for months has hovered below 4%, and many employers, especially in the hospitality industry, have said they're struggling to find and retain enough workers.
The Indiana Licensed Beverage Association supports the bill.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.