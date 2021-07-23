LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.
Officers with the Seymour Police Department arrested Jordan Sargent Thursday on child molestation charges.
The investigation started when police received a tip about the case.
Officers say Sargent had sex with the teenage girl in Jennings County and in Bartholomew County.
The case will also be forwarded to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Sargent is currently held without bond in the Jackson County Detention Center.
Seymour Police also say another arrest is possible in the case.
