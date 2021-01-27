LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who was shot during a traffic stop in Simpsonville is now facing criminal charges.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Hall said a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy tried to pull over a man just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 15 driving a white car on Citizens Boulevard.
Police said they were conducting extra patrols in the area due to vehicle break-ins in the area and the vehicle was stolen.
When the driver ignored commands to stop, the deputy got out of the cruiser and shot the man, who has now been identified as Sellersburg resident Travis Green Jr.
It's not clear if Green got out of the car or was still in it when he was shot. He was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. The deputy was not injured in the incident.
Green is charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, giving an officer false identifying information and criminal mischief.
KSP is handling the investigation and no further details about the incident were provided Wednesday.
