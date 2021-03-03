LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man has been arrested for a murder that took place almost two years ago.
Michael Hubbard, 37, was arrested late Tuesday night on charges of murder and arson for the death of Robert Head.
According to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, Head died in May 2019 after he was set on fire inside a vehicle in County Squire Lakes in North Vernon, Indiana.
"Investigators from the Jennings County Sheriff's Office spent almost two years gathering evidence and conducting numerous interviews where they were able to establish probable cause for the arrest of Hubbard," the Jennings County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Hubbard is currently being held in the Jennings County Jail. He has no bond.
