LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's one thing to walk a mile in someone's shoes, but what if that person was walking hundreds of miles?
Two-hundred and sixty miles, to be exact.
According to a report by FOX 59, Plymouth, Indiana, resident Greg Compton is planning to do that in 19 days. The 67-year-old from northern Indiana says his plan is to walk 15 miles a day, until he has walked the full length of Indiana, from north to south. He started his trip on April 5, and will continue until he reaches the Clark Memorial Bridge.
He says he's doing it to honor his late father, who was born with severely deformed legs. Nearly two dozen surgeries at Riley Hospital for Children eventually made it possible for him to use his legs and even walk.
"They gave my father the ability to walk and I'd like to pay them back," Compton explained.
Compton says he'll have a lot of time to think about the challenges his dad went through. He says he'll also be thinking about the impact Riley Hospital has had on families and children, not only in Indiana, but all over the world.
"Riley is important to me," he said. "They did something amazing for my dad in 1925. They made it so he could walk so he could have a life and a family. If it wasn't for them, I probably wouldn't be here today."
Compton has raised around $20,000 so far, but his goal is to raise at least $260,000 for Riley.
In total, Compton expects this trip will take him about 19 days. He says he could finish the trek by this Saturday.
