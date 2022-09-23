LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper.
Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
Using education benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Bahl got his degree from Galen College of Nursing in Louisville. Both jobs require flexibility and the ability to perform under pressure.
"You can’t just be an infantryman," he said in a news release from the National Guard Friday. "You have to be intel, you have to be comms, you have to be a medic. You have to be a lot of different things."
But Bahl said his most important role is being a father, which inspired him in his career path.
