LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Indiana National Guardsmen have returned home after being deployed to Washington, D.C.
About 400 soldiers were sent to the nation's capitol last week to support local law enforcement during the protests against racial injustice.
Lt. Col. Lisa Kopczynski said that in an "unprecedented task," the Guardsmen were asked to deploy to Washington with less than 24 hours notice.
The Guardsman were deployed to "protect communities and critical infrastructure" in the nation’s capital, according to a news release.
"Citizens have every right to protest and feel the emotions we’re all feeling, Kopczynski said. "You cannot be in an environment like this and not have the physical emotions and the sheer heartbreak that comes with all of this. Soldiers and airmen stand ready to provide that constitutional support as Hoosiers and Guardsmen.”
"Hoosier Guardsmen executed this in a non-lethal supportive role with local law enforcement agencies taking the lead," the news release states.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.