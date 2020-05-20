LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for some slow-moving pedestrians.
According to a news release, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants drivers to keep their eyes out for turtles crossing the street, as it's nesting season for the little guys.
A driver who spots a turtle crossing the road can be moved off the roadway as long as conditions are safe and the turtle is moved in the direction it was traveling. Drivers should not move the turtle to a new area, which would displace it from its home range an disorient the turtle.
"Some species, like Eastern box turtle, have a strong homing instinct and, if moved, may spend most of the rest of its life trying to find its original home," the news release states.
The agency says moving a turtle to a different area could spread disease.
"All native turtles are regulated in Indiana," the news release states. "Endangered species and Eastern box turtles are protected and cannot be collected from the wild or kept as pets. If you encounter a turtle, it's best to simply observe and enjoy the shelled reptile in its natural habitat. Wild turtles do not make good pets -- they live a long time (some species are able to outlive their owners), can be messy, and have special husbandry needs."
