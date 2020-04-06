LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Health has a "Plan B" if its hospital in Jeffersonville starts to overflow with COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Eric Yazel with the Clark County Health Department said the county is prepared to use the now-empty Kentuckiana Medical Center, if the space is needed.
Residents may notice some activity there in the coming days, but Yazel stressed that any prep work at the facility is just a precaution.
Yazel said the main hospital has plenty of space for patients right now, and an extra facility isn't needed yet.
The Kentuckiana Medical Center off I-65 and US 31 in Clarksville closed in April 2019. The facility opened in 2009 but filed for bankruptcy a year later.
