LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in Indiana after authorities say he stabbed another man he found having sex with his wife.
Fox59 reports it happened in Elwood, which is about 50 miles north of Indianapolis.
The report says Elwood Police officers went to an apartment Monday around 12:30 a.m. after a neighbor called to say people were fighting inside a nearby apartment.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from stab wounds. Police found a second man inside the apartment who said he had been attacked. Both men were taken to a hospital to be treated.
Police obtained a search warrant for the victim's car and apartment to collect DNA and gather evidence.
After interviewing several witnesses, police identified 29-year-old Michael Neil as the suspect. Police say Neil woke up in the apartment and found the victim having sex with his wife. Authorities say Neil grabbed a knife from a bedroom and stabbed the victim.
Neil is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
