LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported on Sunday 888 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 655,541 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 11,900 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 4.2% on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Sunday, 3,083,893 Indiana residents had been tested for the COVID-19, according to ISDH.
Due to technical issues, the breakdown of cases in each county were delayed Sunday, the state health department said on its website.
As of Sunday, 889,607 Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 436,849 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
