INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Indiana is reporting two more deaths connected to vaping.
The Indiana State Department of Health said in a release that the deaths were both adults, but no other information was given because of privacy laws. The deaths bring the total number of vaping-related deaths to three since Sept. 6.
Cases of severe lung injury linked to electronic cigarettes has doubled in Indiana in the past month. The state is investigating 75 cases, which are mainly in people between the ages of 16 and 29. Most of the lung injuries connected to vaping have involved THC, the ingredient found in marijuana. But some of the reported injuries involved people who vaped only nicotine.
State health officials repeated warnings about vaping and e-cigarettes. Symptoms of lung injury can include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or abdominal pain. Anyone who has used an e-cigarette in the past 90 days that experiences symptoms should stop vaping and see a doctor.
More information about ISDH’s investigation of vaping-related severe lung injuries is available online. Vape Free Indiana also offers information about ways to protect Indiana youth from the dangers of vaping.
