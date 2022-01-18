LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 12,126 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the omicron variant surges throughout the state.
Indiana health officials also reported a 20.8% positivity rate on Tuesday and 77 new deaths related to the coronavirus.
Last week, Indiana had a record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at 3,467 cases — on Tuesday that number had only dropped to 3,460.
All of the southern Indiana counties except Jefferson remained in the red advisory zone for COVID-19 community spread, according to the state's dashboard.
On Tuesday, Indiana House Republicans pushed through a proposal Tuesday that would severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Supporters maintain the bill would protect individual rights by forcing employers to grant exemptions to workers who claim medical or religious objections and limit them to requiring COVID-19 tests no more than once a week. It also requires businesses to accept as a vaccine exemption a worker’s medical test results showing some level of immunity through a previous infection and makes anyone fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccination eligible for unemployment benefits.
