LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More people are currently positive with COVID-19 in Indiana hospitals than any other point in the pandemic.
On Wednesday, state data showed that 3,467 people are positive with COVID-19 in Indiana hospitals. Thirty-eight percent of ICU beds are patients with COVID-19, and just 8.9% of all ICU beds in the state are available.
Kentucky's positivity rate is the highest it's ever been with 27%. 2,011 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Kentucky.
"If you fill up hospital beds as quickly as we're seeing, I've already had to call out the National Guard," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "That next person in a car accident might not have the bed they need."
Beshear said he's hopeful the peak of the omicron-fueled spike will be here by the end of January.
