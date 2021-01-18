LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI has confirmed that metal guitarist Jon Schaffer of Columbus, Indiana, has been been arrested in connection with the riots at U.S. Capitol building.
According to a report by Fox 59, authorities said Schaffer turned himself Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Indianapolis area.
Shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, music publications began alleging that Washington D.C. police were looking for Schaffer -- the guitarist and songwriter for the heavy metal band Iced Earth.
On Jan. 7, music news outlets like NME and Consequence of Sound reported that the man pictured in the photo by Roberto Schmidt of AFP used in the announcement by D.C. police was Schaffer, though not officially confirmed by authorities.
In Photograph #25 on the FBI Most Wanted page, the man alleged to be Schaffer is seen wearing a cap embroidered with the logo of the armed militia group Oath Keepers.
Another Jan. 7 article on Blabbermouth featured screen captures taken from Iced Earth singer Stu Block's Instagram account that suggested his support of Schaffer's alleged involvement in the Capitol riots. The Instagram post was later taken down.
On Jan. 12, Billboard Magazine reported fellow Iced Earth band members released a statement condemning the attack on the Capitol.
The statement, in part, reads as follows:
"We absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building. We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated and answer for their actions."
Billboard reported Schaffer's name was not attached to the statement.
Iced Earth was founded by Schaffer in Tampa, Florida, in the 1980s and subsequently released 12 studio albums beginning in 1990.
Schaffer is an Indiana native born in Franklin, according to his Wikipedia page. He owned a model and figurine store called "Spirit of '76 Collectibles" on 17th Street in Columbus that was active in the early 2000s.
In July of 2020, Schaffer told MetalSucks that he left Florida in 1997 and "never looked back." During the interview of the outlet's Quarantinecast YouTube show, the outspoken guitarist said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic is "a psychological warfare campaign on the people."
When asked about how Hoosiers were faring in quarantine, Schaffer said, "People have been out and about for a while. I think a lot of people didn't really go along with the program here which, frankly, I appreciate."
Schaffer traveled from Indiana to the "Million MAGA March" on Nov. 15, according to an article in Germany's Die Welt. In the accompanying video interview, Schaffer explained his views on the American political establishment.
"These are globalists, these are the scum of the earth. They're going down. They've made their move and they're messing with the wrong people here, trust me on that," Schaffer said.
"There will be a lot of bloodshed if it comes down to that. Nobody wants this, but they're pushing us to a point where we have no choice."
Schaffer faces six federal charges, "including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building." The FBI said he is "allegedly rioters who sprayed Capitol police with 'bear spray.'"
Charges include:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business
- Knowingly Engages in an Act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Engage in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building
- Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in a Capitol Building
To read the entire Complaint and Statement of Facts made publicly available by the FBI, CLICK HERE.
