LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For months, Hoosiers have been locked out of Indiana's unemployment system amid a fraud investigation.
Resident Jeffrey Double lost his job in December, but he hasn't been able to apply for unemployment because the UpLink system already got a fraudulent claim under his social security number.
Double recently filed an identity theft complaint with the Indiana Attorney General's Office, which has reported a spike in complaints related to fraud — 600 of those complaints coming in just this month.
"Nobody's calling back, nobody can give any answers, I don't know what's going on," Double told Fox59 News.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development issued a fraud alert in June 2020, and hired a company called "ID.me," to help verify Hoosiers' identities.
The department has declined interview requests since December, Fox59 reported. In an email, a spokesperson asked residents to report fraud online.
