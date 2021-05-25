LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis man was arrested Monday night after police say he threw gasoline on another man and set him on fire.
The attack took place in Columbus, Indiana, shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were sent to a home in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from burns "over a large portion of his body." He was transported via helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. His current condition is not known.
Police say witnesses told them that the victim had gotten into an argument with the attacker, later identified as 39-year-old Ralph Shaw of Indianapolis. During the argument, Shaw poured gasoline on the man and set him on fire, according to police.
Police found Shaw Monday afternoon near Donner Park, where he was arrested. He is currently being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on a number of charges, including Aggravated Battery.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.