LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana teachers were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine through standby lists at Walmart pharmacies, but that opportunity to get the shot ended last weekend.
Teachers calling Walmart pharmacies are now being told they can't get on the standby list anymore.
Jessika Acton heard that Walmart was prioritizing teachers on its standby list, so she called a location in Indianapolis and received a shot the next day.
Acton said other teachers received the shot the same way.
"We were more capable of getting out or more willing," Acton said. "We were able to get those vaccines that they were throwing away."
The Indiana State Department of Health encourages vaccine clinics to have a standby list, but only for people who are eligible for the vaccine.
In Indiana, teachers aren't eligible for the vaccine yet. Indiana teachers said they want to be on the same priority status as surrounding states.
Walmart issued a statement saying social media posts about waste protocol policies are inaccurate.
