LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana teens and young adults who are hoping to quit vaping can now enroll in a free text message quit program.
The program This is Quitting, created by the Truth Initiative, announced the new text-to-quit feature on Monday during a Youth Action Day.
Nearly 100,000 teens and young adults have enrolled in This is Quitting since it launched in January 2019. More than 60 percent of users reported they had reduced or stopped using e-cigarettes after just two weeks, according to a Indiana State Department of Health press release.
Hoosier youth who need help quitting vaping can text "Indiana" to 88709 and receive recommendations with ways to quit.
Those who enroll will receive four weeks of messages "focused on building skills and confidence to prepare for quitting," according to a press release. The texts will include tips for cravings, stress and slips.
Once the teen or young adult completes the program, they will receive one support text per day for 60 days after their quit date.
"While we'd like to see a world where no young person uses these products, the reality is that e-cigarette use in Indiana middle and high school students has increased more than 350 percent since 2012," Indiana Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG said. "We have to meet our youth where they are comfortable to help them quit, and texting is a proven way to do that."
The program is part of a three-pronged approach by Gov. Eric Holcomb to reduce youth vaping by prevention, education and cessation.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.