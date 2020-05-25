LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In less than three weeks, Indiana will begin to open more sectors of its economy.
On June 14, retail stores and malls can operate at full capacity, restaurants at 75% capacity and bars and nightclubs at 50% capacity. Social gatherings of up to 250 people can also resume during this phase.
Casinos will also be allowed to reopen with the Indiana Gaming Commission's approval.
If all goes according to Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan, the final phase would start July 4. At that point, most activities would resume at levels resembling normal: There would be no restrictions on capacity at malls, retailers, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, gyms and fitness centers, for example.
Indiana has been reopening its economy at a faster pace than Kentucky, which is led by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, despite the Hoosier state recording a higher rate of virus cases and deaths.
